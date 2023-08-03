WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Arn Anderson Analyzes The Undertaker's Deadman Gimmick in Today's Wrestling Scene

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

Arn Anderson Analyzes The Undertaker's Deadman Gimmick in Today's Wrestling Scene

On the latest edition of his “The ARN Show” podcast, Arn Anderson delved into the topic of whether The Undertaker's Deadman gimmick would have succeeded in today's professional wrestling landscape.

Arn shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "I think it would [work today], but if it was done with a 'less than more' edge to it. The thing about The Undertaker was that everything about him, from his imposing size to the way he walked to the ring, exuded an aura of mystique. It wasn't reliant on special effects or sci-fi gimmicks; it was all about how he embodied that character, and the slower, more deliberate pace was crucial. Allowing the audience to soak in the look and presence of his character was vital. So, there could definitely be room for another character like that, as long as you don't overdo the hocus-pocus elements."

When discussing the challenges faced by wrestlers with gimmicks like Luchasaurus, Arn observed, "Reaching the top pinnacle of the sport in any company might be a bit more challenging for them. The top guy, especially in any promotion, needs to go out there and sell themselves, which includes regular talking and giving the audience enough time to figure out who you are. While these gimmicky wrestlers can certainly make their way into the mix of top guys, becoming a superstar in that top slot requires a different level of connection with the audience."

