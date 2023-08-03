WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Downplays Chances of Involvement in WarGames Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

Cody Rhodes Downplays Chances of Involvement in WarGames Match

Cody Rhodes seems determined to conclude his journey for the WWE Title, but there are still other significant chapters waiting to be written, one of which involves a potential encounter in the formidable WarGames match.

The origins of the WarGames matches trace back to Jim Crockett Promotions, the NWA forerunner to WCW. The concept, including "the match beyond," was crafted by Cody's legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, who himself took part in numerous acclaimed WarGames bouts in the late 1980s.

In response to a query by NY Post about his potential involvement in this year's WarGames match, Cody Rhodes downplayed the likelihood, stating, "I’m not gonna get picked for the WarGames team or who knows what I could be doing that night. It would be a really special thing if I could." He expressed his uncertainty, admitting that he doesn't feel like it's going to happen.

Source: nypost.com
Tags: #wwe #wargames #cody rhodes

