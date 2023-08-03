WWE Executives Laud LA Knight for Impressive Self-Promotion and Fan Appeal

LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE has not gone unnoticed by the company's executives. Widely regarded as the people's choice for the next big star, Knight's popularity has soared throughout 2023, evident in his strong merchandise sales that surpass those of other top-tier talents.

Despite fans' expectations, Knight missed out on winning the men's Money In The Bank briefcase in July, which instead went to Damian Priest. As SummerSlam approaches, Knight finds himself not in a featured match on the card but rather participating in a battle royal.

Reports PWInsider reveal that WWE executives hold LA Knight in extremely high regard. While some fans believe the company hasn't fully pushed him to the top of the card, Knight has earned praise within the company for his ability to get himself over and for breaking the mold of the creative direction given to him. He is recognized as a strong character on the main roster, surpassing initial expectations.

Although WWE has big plans for LA Knight, they seem to be waiting for the "right moment in time"