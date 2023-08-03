WWE SummerSlam 2023 Opening Match Revealed

For a compelling reason, it appears that one WWE match will have the honor of opening SummerSlam 2023.

Logan Paul is set to step into the ring again for what promises to be a captivating match at SummerSlam against Ricochet.

Their rivalry began with a viral encounter at the 2023 Royal Rumble and continued during the men's Money In The Bank match in London, England, which was ultimately won by Damian Priest. Now, the stage is set for a one-on-one showdown between Logan Paul and Ricochet at Ford Field on August 5th. Throughout the buildup, Logan Paul has been unafraid to get personal with his opponent.

The reason behind Logan Paul's match being scheduled as the opening bout at WWE SummerSlam has been disclosed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. It turns out that Logan Paul's early slot allows him to promptly travel to his brother Jake Paul's fight against Nate Diaz.

“Yeah, he [Logan Paul] is going on first and then flying to Dallas to see the big fight with Nate Diaz, which is starting to get some publicity. They’re on everywhere as far as pay-per-view, ESPN+, DAZN, and regular television pay-per-view. There is a lot of stuff going on that night.”