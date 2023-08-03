Update On Ongoing Federal Investigation Involving Vince McMahon

Recent reports have brought further clarity to the ongoing federal investigation involving Vince McMahon. According to WWE's second quarter 2023 financial filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, on July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena to Mr. McMahon. However, it's important to note that no charges have been filed as of now.

The investigation revolves around payments made to female former employees of WWE, which came to public attention in 2022. The company has been receiving both voluntary and compulsory legal requests for documents from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies concerning this matter.

While the investigation is ongoing, Vince McMahon is currently on medical leave from his position at WWE due to significant spinal surgery. His return to the company remains uncertain until further updates on the investigation's outcome.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“He was already in front of a grand jury, they are investigating him, there is a search warrant. It is supposed to be on the payoffs that he made to women. So it’s a federal investigation on Vince McMahon. Not the first time. [he has stepped away] That is due to the surgery.

“This is different because there is an investigation, it’s not like there is a trial coming up. If there is a trial, he should be healed for then. He hasn’t even been indicted for anything yet. So having the neck surgery was not coincidental to his trial, because he needed the neck surgery. But also because he was on trial, he was taking himself off television in 1994.

“For now, he is not changing shows or anything like that. He has stepped away from his duties, there is no timeframe for his return. But yeah, it wouldn’t have anything to do with that because there is no trial coming up in the next 3 to 4 weeks.”