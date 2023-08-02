WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon on Medical Leave After Major Spinal Surgery

According to a recent 10-Q filing by WWE, the company's Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon, is currently on medical leave for an unspecified period. The leave was initiated after McMahon underwent significant spinal surgery on July 21, 2023. As a result, he will remain on medical leave until further notice, though he will continue to hold the position of Executive Chairman within the company.

It is worth mentioning that the filing also revealed another noteworthy event from the previous month. Federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon. However, the details surrounding this incident were not further elaborated in the filing. You can read more about that at the link below.

WNS wishes Vince McMahon all the best with his recovery.