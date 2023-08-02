WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

Vince McMahon Addresses WWE Employees After Federal Grand Jury Subpoena News with Internal Statement

On Wednesday, WWE released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company filings disclosed that Vince McMahon, the chairman and CEO of WWE, had been served with a federal grand jury subpoena and search warrant in the previous month regarding allegations of misconduct leveled against him.

According to information shared by @WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon issued an internal statement to WWE employees this morning. In the statement, he mentioned that in 2022, WWE established a special committee to thoroughly investigate the allegations of misconduct made against him. The investigation, which was extensive, concluded in November 2022. Throughout the entire process, Vince has consistently maintained his denial of any intentional wrongdoing and continues to do so. He expresses confidence that the government's investigation will ultimately clear him of any wrongdoing.

Vince also stated that his primary focus is on his recovery from a recent spinal surgery and on completing the transaction with Endeavor, which is expected to create a powerful global sports and entertainment brand.


