Steve McMichael's Hospitalized Amid Battle with ALS

The health of former WCW wrestler Steve McMichael has seemingly deteriorated. In the last few years, his health has declined because he has a serious illness called ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

After finishing his football career, during which he achieved victory in the 1985 Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears, McMichael transitioned into the realm of professional wrestling with WCW.

Initially, McMichael started off with commentary responsibilities in the company. However, before long, he became actively involved in a stroyline, aligning himself with The Four Horsemen and participating in matches. McMichael, known as Mongo McMichael, achieved his sole championship victory in WCW in 1997 by defeating Jeff Jarrett for the WCW United States Championship.

Steve McMichael's wife, Misty, posted on social media asking for prayers for him. She also shared that they went to the ICU at Silver Cross because he had sepsis and pneumonia. McMichael was unconscious when he got to the hospital, but now he's awake again.

