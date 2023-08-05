WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge's TV Return Set for WWE SmackDown On August 18

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 05, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge is on the brink of making his return to television.

WWE has officially announced it will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Edge's illustrious WWE debut on the upcoming August 18 episode of SmackDown. This will all unfold at the Scotiabank Arena in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE has in recent weeks celebrated Edge's 25 years through the #Edge25 campaign on various digital and social media platforms towards the end of June. Although Edge initially made his debut on June 22, 1998, this special celebration on SmackDown holds extra significance due to the show's return to Toronto.

On the July 7 edition of WWE SmackDown, Edge made a notable appearance as a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect segment. Despite Waller's attempts to persuade him towards retirement, Edge took an unexpected turn by stepping into the ring against Waller. The outcome favored Edge, as he secured a triumph in the match with his signature move, the spear.

