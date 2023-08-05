Edge's TV Return Set for WWE SmackDown On August 18

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge is on the brink of making his return to television.

WWE has officially announced it will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Edge's illustrious WWE debut on the upcoming August 18 episode of SmackDown. This will all unfold at the Scotiabank Arena in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE has in recent weeks celebrated Edge's 25 years through the #Edge25 campaign on various digital and social media platforms towards the end of June. Although Edge initially made his debut on June 22, 1998, this special celebration on SmackDown holds extra significance due to the show's return to Toronto.

On the July 7 edition of WWE SmackDown, Edge made a notable appearance as a special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect segment. Despite Waller's attempts to persuade him towards retirement, Edge took an unexpected turn by stepping into the ring against Waller. The outcome favored Edge, as he secured a triumph in the match with his signature move, the spear.



