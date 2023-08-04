WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Robert Roode Returns to WWE This Weekend as a Producer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Yesterday's news indicated that Robert Roode has arrived in Detroit for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2023 event, scheduled for this weekend.

Roode had been absent from the wrestling scene since June of the previous year due to a pair of neck fusion surgeries conducted in November and May 2023.

According to PWInsider, Roode is set to contribute to the PPV event in the capacity of a producer. Additionally, he is slated to become a member of the RAW brand, assuming this role moving forward.

Tags: #wwe #robert roode #summerslam

