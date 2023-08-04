Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown: SummerSlam "Go-Home" Episode

Tonight, the final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam will take place at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, hosted by Wright State University.

The spotlight will be on Jey Uso as he makes an appearance on the blue brand show, gearing up for his highly anticipated Tribal Combat confrontation with Roman Reigns scheduled for tomorrow night. The stakes are monumental for this family clash, with both the prestigious Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the esteemed title of the "Tribal Chief" up for grabs.

Simultaneously, the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Asuka, along with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, are expected to make their presence felt. They are on the brink of a triple threat match for the women's championship title at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The three competitors have been engaged in a series of intense rivalries in recent weeks, and this might be their final opportunity to exchange verbal blows before stepping into the squared circle tomorrow night at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Lastly, in another featured showdown, LA Knight and Sheamus, both participants in the impending SummerSlam Battle Royal on Saturday night, are scheduled to collide in an electrifying one-on-one contest. The decision to pit these two against each other was made by the on-screen authority figure, Adam Pearce, after Knight and Sheamus engaged in a heated backstage altercation last week.