Rules for SummerSlam Match Still Pending Decision by WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Rules for SummerSlam Match Still Pending Decision by WWE

WWE has introduced an MMA Rules twist for the upcoming Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler match scheduled for Saturday's SummerSlam event. According to information from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is still in the process of determining the precise implications of this stipulation.

Meltzer speculated that this likely entails the match concluding with either a knockout or a submission finish. He further noted, "It's evident that the lack of an announcement regarding the specifics is due to the fact that a clear consensus hasn't been reached on the exact interpretation of MMA rules."

Tags: #wwe #summerslam #ronda rousey #shayna baszler

