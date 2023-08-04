Cody Rhodes Discusses Potential Match with Randy Orton

Despite the imminent significant challenge of facing Brock Lesnar this Saturday, Cody Rhodes is already contemplating his future endeavors, with the potential involvement of Randy Orton.

Cody and Orton share a lengthy and eventful history. The duo collaborated as members of Orton's Legacy faction from 2008 to 2010 until the group disbanded.

Cody Rhodes concurs with the sentiments of fans and nurtures a desire for a dream match against Randy Orton. Following his comeback at WrestleMania 38, Cody's early WWE matches included an eight-man encounter where he joined forces with Ezekiel, Riddle, and Orton against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and the Usos.

This bout sparked speculation about a potential Cody/Orton showdown, though such a matchup has yet to materialize. Nevertheless, Cody remains enthusiastic as he revealed during an interview with Billboard.

“It almost feels like it’s a first-time-ever match, because we wrestled against one another. We tagged together, we traveled together, but Randy arrived in WWE and was ready to go right out of the box.

I have taken every piece of that little broken road that I’ve been on to really build what the American Nightmare is. Who I am when I step into the ring, and having that confidence, knowing my skillset, strengths and weaknesses.

That’s why it comes across to me like this match never happened before, and I can only hope that Randy gets healthy and gets back to what he does — because he’s so, so, great at it.

That would be quite a match. I think that’s one people are whispering about right now, and I feel both of us would be open to it, if not very open to it.”