Maven Shares Amusing Anecdote of Edge's Playful Prank During Their OVW Days

In a recent video shared on his personal YouTube channel, Maven, a former WWE star, took a trip down memory lane and recounted his experiences working alongside various wrestlers during his time with the WWE. When he reached the topic of Edge, a Hall of Famer in the wrestling world, Maven couldn't help but share a funny story.

"Easy enough, Edge. Adam. How he’s still doing that he’s doing to this day blows my mind. I get asked all the time. I still do shows, and guys and promoters are always asking, ‘You want to wrestle? Will you wrestle?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’ How he is still going and working at the rate he works at, no clue. Nicest guy, always helpful."

Maven fondly remembered his collaboration with Edge back in their days at OVW. He chuckled as he recounted a particular incident during a match, where the R-Rated Superstar, known for his edgy sense of humor, played a lighthearted prank on him right in the middle of their bout.

"I broke my arm. Back then, whenever you get injured or whenever you’d be out of action for a while, to get you back in wrestling shape, to keep you from blowing up, they would send us down to OVW. I was rehabbing, coming off a broken arm, and Adam and I were down at Ohio Valley together. They put us in a tag match together. But he was opposite from me. To play a rib, he ran me. We were calling spots in the ring, he was, ‘Shoot off, take a tackle. Drop down, pin. Shoot off again.’ He was doing it on purpose. He wanted to blow me up. He did. He succeeded in it. When he did, he broke character and started laughing at me because he could see me gassed."

Maven extended his heartfelt well-wishes to Edge, hoping for the best in his endeavors.

"Wish Adam all the best. He was the nicest guy. Another guy with a tremendous amount of respect, not only for what he does in the ring, but for what he’s meant to the business outside the ring. It is kinda f— though that he took Lita."





