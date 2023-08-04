Zoey Stark Voices Frustration Over Participants' Attitudes During WWE SummerSlam Week Tryouts

During the week of Summerslam in Detroit, Michigan, WWE organized an exclusive tryout event as part of their “Next In Line” program, aimed at identifying new talents.

Zoey Stark, a prominent figure from RAW, participated in the evaluation of college athletes during the event. In an interview with The Messenger, she expressed that one can quickly discern whether someone possesses the necessary qualities. Zoey also shared her thoughts on a few participants who didn't make the best impression.

"I find it quite frustrating when individuals treat WWE as just another option," Zoey remarked. She felt compelled to speak out, asking, "If that's the case, why have you even come here? Perhaps returning to the football field would bring you more joy. It's perfectly alright. There are people who are incredibly eager to be in the exact position you are given, and your attitude is disrespectful."