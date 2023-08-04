WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Zoey Stark Voices Frustration Over Participants' Attitudes During WWE SummerSlam Week Tryouts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Zoey Stark Voices Frustration Over Participants' Attitudes During WWE SummerSlam Week Tryouts

During the week of Summerslam in Detroit, Michigan, WWE organized an exclusive tryout event as part of their “Next In Line” program, aimed at identifying new talents.

Zoey Stark, a prominent figure from RAW, participated in the evaluation of college athletes during the event. In an interview with The Messenger, she expressed that one can quickly discern whether someone possesses the necessary qualities. Zoey also shared her thoughts on a few participants who didn't make the best impression.

"I find it quite frustrating when individuals treat WWE as just another option," Zoey remarked. She felt compelled to speak out, asking, "If that's the case, why have you even come here? Perhaps returning to the football field would bring you more joy. It's perfectly alright. There are people who are incredibly eager to be in the exact position you are given, and your attitude is disrespectful."

Road Dogg Believes Shelton Benjamin Would Be a Valuable Addition to Alpha Academy

In the latest episode of "Oh You Didn’t Know"podcast, Road Dogg shared his perspective on Alpha Academy and expressed his belief in Sh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2023 12:30PM


Tags: #wwe #zoey stark

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83205/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer