Road Dogg Believes Shelton Benjamin Would Be a Valuable Addition to Alpha Academy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

In the latest episode of "Oh You Didn’t Know"podcast, Road Dogg shared his perspective on Alpha Academy and expressed his belief in Shelton Benjamin being a valuable addition to the team. The current lineup of the group comprises Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri. Notably, Benjamin has a history with Gable, stemming from their past as tag partners.

In Road Dogg's words, "Shelton Benjamin to me is an awesome addition to any team. He is one of those unsung heroes in this industry. He came up with the Brock Lesnar’s of the world, but Brock got the shot and not him. He doesn’t have a huge personality. But I think what he has in athleticism and presence, and every time I see him his arms get bigger."

Additionally, Road Dogg commended the 2005 match between Benjamin and Shawn Michaels. He elaborated, "That was like the perfect match that you watch from a camera angle, it’s just beauty in motion. Shelton is 50 percent of that. Shawn is that good and everybody knew it and everybody knows it, but Shelton is 50 percent of that no matter what you say, and so that is Shelton Benjamin in a nutshell."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #shelton benjamin #alpha academy

