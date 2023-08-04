Former WWE U.S. Champion Spotted in Detroit Prior to SummerSlam 2023

According to a report from PWInsider, Injured WWE Superstar Robert Roode was sighted in Detroit, MI this week, leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2023.

The 47-year-old wrestler had revealed in May that he had undergone another neck fusion surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. Robert Roode has been absent from the wrestling scene since June 2022.

The exact timeline for Roode's return to the ring remains uncertain. He had previously undergone fusion surgery on his C5/6 vertebrae in November of the preceding year.