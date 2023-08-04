Drew McIntyre Says Heel Turn Hinges on Meaningful Storyline and Emotional Connection

During an interview conducted by Stay Busy, Drew McIntyre revealed his stance on potentially turning heel in WWE. Despite maintaining a babyface persona since approximately 2020, McIntyre emphasized that he has no intention of embracing a villainous role unless the storyline aligns logically with his character's development.

McIntyre articulated his perspective, stating, "Remaining on my current trajectory, my foremost aim is to engage in intriguing and captivating narratives. While basking in the adulation of the crowd is gratifying, I perpetually aspire to partake in plots that not only captivate but also evoke emotional investment. I traversed a phase wherein this wasn't the case. However, the tide shifted when I joined forces with Sheamus, particularly building up to that pivotal triple-threat encounter."

His ambition extends to refining and enriching his character by incorporating various layers. He also expressed enthusiasm for his extracurricular endeavors beyond the wrestling ring, all while eagerly anticipating a title reign in the presence of fervent fans. McIntyre's willingness to explore different facets of his character is clear, as he stated...

"I'm open to exploring any narrative avenue that exudes fascination. Although there's a chorus of voices urging for a transition to a heel persona, I'm resolute in my decision to await a cogent rationale. The legacy of Drew McIntyre holds significant value. Witnessing the profound impact of WWE and my persona on events like the Special Olympics bolsters my empathy for Cena's standpoint against a turn. Admittedly, his sphere of influence and off-stage contributions dwarf mine, yet I empathize with his stance."

He further elucidated, "If circumstances align favorably, if the juncture proves opportune, and if it culminates in entertainment for the audience, I would undoubtedly contemplate such a shift. A cherished chapter of my career unfolded beyond the company's confines when I embraced the role of a heel. There's an abyssal depth to that darker facet, a facet I find incredibly compelling."