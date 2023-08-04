Seth Rollins Reflects on Challenges Behind Incorporating Real-Life Romance with Becky Lynch into WWE Storyline

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's real-life romantic relationship was integrated into a WWE TV storyline back in 2019. However, Rollins has recently opened up about why the storyline ultimately didn't succeed. During that time, they teamed up against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, but the angle was cut short as their paths diverged. In a discussion with SHAK Wrestling, Rollins provided insights into the situation.

Rollins delved into why the storyline fell short, explaining, "Our respective characters were situated in completely different spaces at that moment. Not just in terms of our on-screen personas, but also our personal mindsets. I was grappling with inner struggles, battling uncertainty about my identity both on and off-screen. I was navigating through a period of self-doubt and wrestling with feelings of depression. Consequently, I was simply allowing everything to unfold, hoping that something would resonate, and that I could find my footing. I believed it could be beneficial for everyone involved. As for [Becky], her character was in a contrasting sphere. She was soaring high, managing her on-screen identity as 'The Man,' a fierce and bold character akin to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. On the other side of the coin, she had her real-life role as a wife and a partner, which added a layer of complexity."

Rollins further discussed the differences in their approaches towards the storyline, stating, "This dichotomy made it challenging for her to harmonize her on-screen persona. As for me, I tend to be more adaptable, embracing a 'go with the flow' attitude. Perhaps I'm not as guarded as she is in this aspect, which might have its downsides occasionally. The crux of the matter is that when you take your genuine relationship and transform it into a narrative, complications arise. Our audience sometimes finds it arduous to distinguish between fiction and reality. Paradoxically, our industry thrives on the amalgamation of these two elements. The perpetual push and pull between these conflicting forces can indeed lead to a degree of turmoil."