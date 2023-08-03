WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Reveals Her Strategy to Minimize the Influence of Opinions

Becky Lynch has revealed that she uses Twitter, now X, but doesn't have the app on her phone. She discussed the importance of trusting one's instincts when it comes to others' opinions. Recently, there has been a change of plans for her rematch with Trish Stratus at SummerSlam, which will now take place a couple of weeks later. Both Lynch and Stratus have addressed this change.

During a conversation with Sports Media's Richard Deitsch, Becky Lynch outlined the method she uses to gauge opinions on social media.

"I have a guy on the WWE Social Media Team. He has my Twitter information. I will say, say this and he will put that out. Then I’ll say, ‘What is the response?’ He’ll say, ‘Good’ or, ‘People aren’t really buying it’, so that way it’s my words, but I’m protected from it, if that makes sense. So I don’t have Twitter on my phone. I’m able to put stuff out into the world and then see whether things are positive or negative without getting sucked into individual opinions and things that may affect my performance."

Becky Lynch also addressed her efforts to minimize exposure to certain opinions, acknowledging that they inevitably wield influence, even if one attempts to shield themselves from their impact.

"I try to avoid comments. I try to avoid dirt sheets because I think of myself as an artist. I do think of myself as an artist and I think when you are being bombarded by opinions, good or bad, it takes an effect on you and one way or the other, whether you’re mentally strong enough to say, ‘Well that doesn’t bother me’, somewhere it lives.

It lives in your head, and especially when it’s the negative stuff, it will live in your head. But even the good stuff, you know, like what brought you to the dance doesn’t always keep you at the dance, you know? So you have to be able to adapt. You have to be able to trust your instincts and go with that."