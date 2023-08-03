Growing Frustration Surrounds WWE's Women's Division SummerSlam Booking

Reportedly, there is mounting frustration within the WWE community concerning the recent booking decisions for the women's division. With SummerSlam just around the corner, fans were anticipating several women's matches to be showcased on the grand stage. However, disappointingly, only two matches remain scheduled for the event.

The highly-anticipated grudge match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, which was eagerly awaited for SummerSlam, has been unexpectedly postponed. It will now take place when Monday Night RAW returns to Canada on August 14th.

Additionally, there were initial plans for Rhea Ripley to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the event. Regrettably, it seems unlikely that this match will be featured on the card now.

SummerSlam will however feature Asuka defending the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Furthermore, fans can anticipate an exciting 'MMA Rules' bout between Ronda Rousey and her former ally Shayna Baszler.

Insider source WRKD Wrestling has reported that there are "growing frustrations" within the company concerning the handling of the women's division.

