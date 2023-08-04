WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rascalz Secure Victory, Progress to Finals in IMPACT's #1 Contender's Tag Team Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

The Rascalz have advanced in the IMPACT #1 Contender's Tag Team Tournament following a victory on the latest episode. In the main event of this week's show, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz secured a win against Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey, securing their spot in the tournament finals.

On the upcoming Thursday's show, they are set to square off against the victors of the ABC matchup versus Rich Swann & Sami Callihan. The winners of this clash will earn an opportunity to compete for the championship titles.

