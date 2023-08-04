The Rascalz Secure Victory, Progress to Finals in IMPACT's #1 Contender's Tag Team Tournament

The Rascalz have advanced in the IMPACT #1 Contender's Tag Team Tournament following a victory on the latest episode. In the main event of this week's show, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz secured a win against Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey, securing their spot in the tournament finals.

On the upcoming Thursday's show, they are set to square off against the victors of the ABC matchup versus Rich Swann & Sami Callihan. The winners of this clash will earn an opportunity to compete for the championship titles.