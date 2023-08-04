Upcoming Matches Revealed for Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Episode

IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Upcoming Matches for Next Week's Episode.

The Promotion Revealed the Following Lineup on Thursday's Broadcast for the Upcoming Show, Scheduled to Air on AXS TV and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube:

- Clash for IMPACT Tag Team Championship #1 Contention: ABC to Face Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.

- Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers Set to Take on Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid."