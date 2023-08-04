Upcoming Matches Revealed for Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Episode

IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Upcoming Matches for Next Week's Episode.
The Promotion Revealed the Following Lineup on Thursday's Broadcast for the Upcoming Show, Scheduled to Air on AXS TV and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube:
- Clash for IMPACT Tag Team Championship #1 Contention: ABC to Face Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.
- Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers Set to Take on Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid."
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling's 1,000th Episode Celebration to Feature Return of Beautiful People and Awesome Kong
Next month, Impact is gearing up to record its 1,000th episode, and excitingly, the lineup for the special event includes the appearances of [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2023 08:14AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com