WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Upcoming Matches Revealed for Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Upcoming Matches Revealed for Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Episode

IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Upcoming Matches for Next Week's Episode.

The Promotion Revealed the Following Lineup on Thursday's Broadcast for the Upcoming Show, Scheduled to Air on AXS TV and IMPACT Insiders on YouTube:

- Clash for IMPACT Tag Team Championship #1 Contention: ABC to Face Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.

- Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers Set to Take on Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid."

IMPACT Wrestling's 1,000th Episode Celebration to Feature Return of Beautiful People and Awesome Kong

Next month, Impact is gearing up to record its 1,000th episode, and excitingly, the lineup for the special event includes the appearances of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2023 08:14AM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83198/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer