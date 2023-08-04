WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling's 1,000th Episode Celebration to Feature Return of Beautiful People and Awesome Kong

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Next month, Impact is gearing up to record its 1,000th episode, and excitingly, the lineup for the special event includes the appearances of Beautiful People and Awesome Kong.

In an announcement made on social mieda, the promotion revealed that these former Knockouts will be making their return during the taping, scheduled for September 9th in White Plains, New York. Comprising Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, The Beautiful People boast an impressive history as former Knockouts Champions and Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Adding to the anticipation, Awesome Kong, who holds the title of former Knockout Champion and was also honored with an induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2021, will be part of this momentous occasion.

