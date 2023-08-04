IMPACT Wrestling's 1,000th Episode Celebration to Feature Return of Beautiful People and Awesome Kong

Next month, Impact is gearing up to record its 1,000th episode, and excitingly, the lineup for the special event includes the appearances of Beautiful People and Awesome Kong.

In an announcement made on social mieda, the promotion revealed that these former Knockouts will be making their return during the taping, scheduled for September 9th in White Plains, New York. Comprising Angelina Love and Velvet Sky, The Beautiful People boast an impressive history as former Knockouts Champions and Knockouts Tag Team Champions. Adding to the anticipation, Awesome Kong, who holds the title of former Knockout Champion and was also honored with an induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2021, will be part of this momentous occasion.

The official announcements can be seen below:

BREAKING: Knockouts legends The Beautiful People (@ActualALove and @VelVelHoller) are coming to #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!



