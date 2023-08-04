Imminent Departure Anticipated for Ronda Rousey from WWE

Once again, 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet,' Ronda Rousey, seems to be preparing to depart from WWE following her MMA Rules clash with her former ally from the Four Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, scheduled for SummerSlam.

The match format between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey is set to adopt MMA rules, which seemingly implies that victory can be secured through either a knockout or submission, without pinfalls being involved. While it has not been definitively established whether this contest marks Rousey's ultimate encounter in WWE for the time being, it is evident that her departure is on the horizon, hastened by the urgency of the storyline twist that had to be accelerated.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer highlights that there is an anticipation of Rousey's departure from the promotion after SummerSlam.

"Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey will be an MMA rules match, which I guess is to mean knockout or submission finish and no pins, although that hasn’t been specified. It’s not confirmed whether this is Rousey’s last match in WWE for the time being, but her departure is coming relatively soon since they had to rush the turn angle."