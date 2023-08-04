WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Imminent Departure Anticipated for Ronda Rousey from WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 04, 2023

Imminent Departure Anticipated for Ronda Rousey from WWE

Once again, 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet,' Ronda Rousey, seems to be preparing to depart from WWE following her MMA Rules clash with her former ally from the Four Horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, scheduled for SummerSlam.

The match format between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey is set to adopt MMA rules, which seemingly implies that victory can be secured through either a knockout or submission, without pinfalls being involved. While it has not been definitively established whether this contest marks Rousey's ultimate encounter in WWE for the time being, it is evident that her departure is on the horizon, hastened by the urgency of the storyline twist that had to be accelerated.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer highlights that there is an anticipation of Rousey's departure from the promotion after SummerSlam.

"Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey will be an MMA rules match, which I guess is to mean knockout or submission finish and no pins, although that hasn’t been specified. It’s not confirmed whether this is Rousey’s last match in WWE for the time being, but her departure is coming relatively soon since they had to rush the turn angle."

Cody Rhodes Discusses Potential Match with Randy Orton

Despite the imminent significant challenge of facing Brock Lesnar this Saturday, Cody Rhodes is already contemplating his future endeavors, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 04, 2023 08:04AM


Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83195/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer