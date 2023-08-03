WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince Russo Shares Emotions Behind Booker T's WCW World Title Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 03, 2023

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Vince Russo expressed that the proudest moment in his entire wrestling career was when Booker T won the WCW World Title.

Reflecting on the infamous incident at Bash at the Beach 2000, which was discussed on this week's Dark Side of the Ring, Russo acknowledged the challenges he faced, including lawsuits and depositions caused by Hulk Hogan.

Despite all the difficulties, Russo firmly believed it was all worth it. He was determined to give Booker T, who had struggled for 14 years under adversity, the recognition he deserved. Russo stated, "To give a man [Booker T], who for 14 years clearly had the thumb on him and could not get past it, and I had the opportunity that, ‘You know what, no matter what the price is you’re going to have to pay, this guy deserves it. You’re going do the right thing.'"

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #vince russo #booker t

