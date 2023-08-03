Latest Update on Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Match at WWE SummerSlam 2023

There's a fresh update regarding the trilogy match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, questioning whether any extra excitement will be added with a stipulation.

This upcoming match will be the third encounter between the two wrestlers this year. The feud began when Brock Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes on the RAW following WrestleMania, after the pair had teamed up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. They currently stand with one win each, with 'The American Nightmare' securing victory at Backlash, while 'The Beast Incarnate' avenged the loss at Night Of Champions.

Speculations were rife that, as this could potentially be the climax of their feud, a stipulation might be added to the match, possibly a Bull Rope Match. However, it appears that won't be the case.

The latest report from Fightful Select reveals that there will be no stipulation attached to the Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam. While there were discussions about the possibility, they primarily revolved around whether it would enhance the match experience, and it was ultimately concluded that it wasn't necessary. As things currently stand, the match will proceed without a stipulation, unless there's any change in plans.