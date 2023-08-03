Sheamus Voices Frustration Over WWE Creative Direction Since Clash at the Castle

Sheamus openly acknowledged that losing the IC title at Clash at the Castle didn't bother him. However, he strongly criticized WWE's creative direction for the subsequent events. His focus remains fixed on winning the championship that has eluded him thus far.

In an interview with the Daily Star, the 45-year-old emphasized that he cannot continue forever in his career. However, he made it clear that he has no intentions of toning down his hard-hitting style at this moment.

“I’m not upset about that at all (losing to GUNTHER at WWE Clash at the Castle). I felt it was great, it was just the type of character Sheamus is, all fits and elbows. What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew (McIntyre) went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the WarGames thing but that was s*** – that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently.”

“I was gutted about Money in the Bank, but obviously delighted Butch was in there and did a hell of a job. Ridge (Holland) the night before against (Austin) Theory, I’d have liked to have seen him get a bit more time in there. I was just bitter I wasn’t [wrestling on the show]. They know when they put me on SmackDown every week, they’re going to get two or three killer segments, but when it comes to the pay-per-views and you have the part-timers coming into the limelight, that stings a little bit. All it does is motivate me more and more. I haven’t lost my passion, I haven’t lost my momentum and I can still go in the ring. As long as I can do all of those things, I’ll keep going until the wheels fall off.”