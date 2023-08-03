Continued Speculation: Warner Bros. Discovery Remains Interested in WWE Programming

There is a possibility, albeit unlikely, that both AEW and WWE may end up collaborating with the same television partner in the United States, specifically Warner Bros. Discovery.

Currently, AEW airs its content on TBS and TNT, while WWE has completed its exclusive negotiations period with USA Network and FOX for the renewal of its Raw & SmackDown media rights deals. This allows WWE to explore other options and engage in discussions with different networks.

In April, James Andrew Miller reported on the SI Media With Jimmy Traina that there were rumors of interest in WWE programming from Warner Bros. Discovery. Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirmed that WBD is still intrigued by WWE, although it is not expected to be a major bidder due to their anticipated focus on re-signing AEW and their interest in retaining the NBA rights, coupled with financial constraints.

"TV numbers, they're guaranteed. They're exactly what you would expect them to be. But, yeah, a company's super, super profitable and there weren't any great revelations other than the TV deal that they're working on may take longer because [WWE CEO] Nick Khan said the starting point is so much higher that it requires more discussions. The TV situation is for both companies, which has come and due is very interesting because of the changes in the television landscape. And, you know, the other thing is, is that, the NBA, you know, and Nick Ckhan even he was asked about this, you know, about like, is this delayed due to the NBA? And he said he didn't think it had anything to do with the NBA. There is talk of WBD being interested in WWE with the idea that they would have the entire wrestling market and they could cross-promote it. But I don't see that happening at all. They may have interest, but I can't see WWE going on the same station as AEW. I think that that would and certainly, if they did, there'd be no agreement to cross-promote. But it's kind of like, you know, what ESPN has done by being the home. ESPN wants to be the home of MMA. They have the PFL. They have UFC. They'd be interested in it. I think there's interest if Bellator stays as a separate entity from them getting Bellator 'cause they wanna be the home of all of it and, you know, be able to cross-promote as much as possible. I mean, even though you can't really cross-promote on the shows themselves, you can still put the commercials, but I don't see WWE going for that one. It would take a ridiculous offer and WBD's already strapped for cash. So I don't see that one happening. But we'll see."