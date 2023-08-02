Mick Foley Reveals the Chaotic Reasons Behind WWE's Brawl For All Tournament Disaster

During the latest edition of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his memories of the infamous Brawl for All tournament that took place in WWE in 1998 and why it turned into a complete mess. He also reflected on the night when Dr. Death Steve Williams suffered a devastating knockout at the hands of Bart Gunn during the tournament, and how it deeply affected him emotionally. Foley recounted these events and expressed his sadness, saying:

"The upside was supposed to be the making of a new star in 'Dr. Death' Steve Williams, but then he got knocked out by Bart Gunn. I was there with Doc in the dressing room. ... He had hurt his knee [from] the violent, backwards knockout, [and] you're dealing with guys [who have] a lot of wear and tear on their knees anyway. The physical rebuilding of 'Dr. Death' would be a lot easier than the emotional rebuilding. It was like he was shattered, and I was there trying to pick up the pieces for him. It was one of the saddest nights of my life, seeing somebody who I knew would never be the same."

Regarding the reasons behind the tournament's failure, Foley stated, "They forgot that Marc Mero was a heck of a boxer. It was just a mess. You had guys suffering serious knock-outs and then driving home."

Discussing Bart Gunn's unexpected rise, Foley noted, "Bart Gunn got more over than he was supposed to. He did come back, and got knocked out by Butterbean, which just called into question how good Bart could've been if he got knocked out that quickly, even though [Butterbean] hit him with a punch that would've knocked a mule out. So no — no, there were no real winners, except for Bob Holly. Bob mixed it up with Bart Gunn, came back, and said, 'That was fun.' And it kind of became the dawn of the 'Hardcore' Holly era."