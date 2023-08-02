Kurt Angle Reveals His Reasons for Continuing to Discuss Chris Benoit

Kurt Angle stands out as one of the few individuals in the wrestling world who openly discusses Chris Benoit.

Benoit infamously committed a heinous act by murdering his wife and son before taking his own life in 2007. As a result, WWE has largely removed any mention of Benoit, and most wrestlers avoid discussing him in public.

Despite this, Kurt Angle's connection with Chris Benoit is significant, as they had some of the most memorable matches of Angle's career during his first run in WWE in the 2000s. Angle has previously emphasized that disregarding Benoit would mean erasing a substantial part of his own professional journey.

Recently, during a Q&A session for AdFreeShows, the Olympic Gold medalist shed light on another reason behind his willingness to talk about Benoit.

“There’s no excuse for what Chris had done, but when you have a living human being that absolutely idolized his father, and you’re going to say, ‘I don’t want to talk about Chris Benoit because he’s a piece of shit and what he did to his family is horrible.’ What is that going to do for that kid?”

Despite facing considerable negative feedback whenever he brings up Chris Benoit, Angle firmly believes that it would be unfair to ignore the fact that Benoit was undeniably "one of the greatest wrestlers of all time."

“A lot of times when I talk about Chris, I get negative feedback on social media, but you can’t excuse the fact that he was one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. You can’t ignore that. It’s really difficult to do that.

Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t condone anything he’s done, but I know this, Chris was the best in-ring performer I’ve ever been in the ring with, and I can’t lie about that.”