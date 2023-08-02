WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Tag Team Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 02, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Tag Team Tournament

Today, IMPACT Wrestling made an exciting announcement concerning the future of their tag team division. In the upcoming weeks, they will be hosting a thrilling tag team tournament, with the victorious duo earning the coveted opportunity to compete for the IMPACT tag team titles at the highly anticipated Emergence event on August 27th, held in Toronto.

To kick off this exhilarating tournament, fans can look forward to the first matchup on tomorrow's episode on AXS, featuring the dynamic duo of Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey facing off against the formidable team of The Rascalz. Other elite teams participating in this high-stakes competition include the former champions, ABC (comprised of Chris Bey & Ace Austin), as well as the intense pairing of Sami Callihan and Rich Swann.

