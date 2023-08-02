IMPACT Wrestling Unveils Tag Team Tournament

Today, IMPACT Wrestling made an exciting announcement concerning the future of their tag team division. In the upcoming weeks, they will be hosting a thrilling tag team tournament, with the victorious duo earning the coveted opportunity to compete for the IMPACT tag team titles at the highly anticipated Emergence event on August 27th, held in Toronto.
To kick off this exhilarating tournament, fans can look forward to the first matchup on tomorrow's episode on AXS, featuring the dynamic duo of Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey facing off against the formidable team of The Rascalz. Other elite teams participating in this high-stakes competition include the former champions, ABC (comprised of Chris Bey & Ace Austin), as well as the intense pairing of Sami Callihan and Rich Swann.
An IMPACT Tag Team Championship number one contenders tournament will take place over the coming weeks with the winner getting a title shot at #Emergence! @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz will face @SpeedballBailey and @TheJonGresham in the first tournament match on IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/nXrFExreq4— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 2, 2023
⚡ Dave Meltzer Believes Pro Wrestling is in the Midst of a Current "Boom Period"
Pro wrestling journalist and historian Dave Meltzer recently took part in an interview on McGuire On Wrestling and wholeheartedly endorsed t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 30, 2023 05:32AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com