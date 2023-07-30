Dave Meltzer Believes Pro Wrestling is in the Midst of a Current "Boom Period"

Pro wrestling journalist and historian Dave Meltzer recently took part in an interview on McGuire On Wrestling and wholeheartedly endorsed the notion that professional wrestling is currently basking in another golden era. He attributed the industry's exceptional quality and surging popularity as clear evidence of this boom period.

According to Meltzer, the significance of wrestling's current state extends far beyond just match quality; it is accompanied by a remarkable surge in popularity. While it may not rival the peak of the late '90s, Meltzer firmly believes that the current era is as monumental as it has ever been since that time. He underlined the greatness of the present by highlighting the absence of any other promotion reaching this level of success.

Quoting Meltzer, "We’re in a boom period, and it’s kind of weird that some people don’t want to accept that we are. But we are, not just for match quality, but we are for popularity. It’s not the biggest. It’s not as big as the late ’90s, and it probably never will be. But since the late ’90s, it’s as big as it’s probably ever been. Certainly, there’s been no number two at this level. To some people, that’s a big thing. But to me, that’s a great thing.”

Meltzer further remarked, "If you’re a wrestler, that’s fantastic. There’s more jobs and you can go back and forth. There’s more money to be made. And for fans, there’s more options of different things, and you get more on television than at any time in history. You also have multiple promoters that are really, really into trying to give you great matches. It’s part of their thing. In the past, not as much. It was all about getting your money on Friday night, which is a different scientific thing. So if you like wrestling matches, this is the best time.”

