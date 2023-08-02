Seth Rollins Opens Up About Frustration with WWE Creative in Early 2022

During an interview with the SI Media Podcast, WWE superstar Seth Rollins candidly discussed his frustrations with WWE creative during the early months of 2022. He expressed his displeasure with the ever-changing plans that were in flux on a week-to-week basis during that period. His frustration reached a peak prior to the decision to hire Cody Rhodes and arrange a feud between them. Here are some highlights from the interview.

Regarding the angriest moment in his career:

"I would say the beginning of 2022 was the most angry I've ever been. There were two to three instances that I won't delve into specifically, but the process from the Day 1 pay-per-view to securing the match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania was incredibly frustrating for me. Although it ended well, getting to that point was far from ideal, and I made sure to voice my concerns at that time."

On the reasons behind his frustration:

"Leading up to the Day 1 pay-per-view, I was given a certain direction, but everything changed drastically after that event. Each week following the pay-per-view, up until Elimination Chamber, the plan was altered consistently. As a performer trying to execute a creative vision, this constant change became disheartening. Trying to piece together the best possible story while dealing with the rug being pulled from underneath you and the goalposts shifting was incredibly frustrating. Eventually, the goalposts were even removed entirely, and as we approached WrestleMania, I feared having nothing substantial on the table or a diluted version of what could have been great. It was a tough time for me, creatively speaking, until Cody Rhodes came into the picture and the story for WrestleMania was established, and then things started to improve."

On whether he felt his concerns were heard by WWE management:

"I believe everyone is listening. Over time, my opinion has gained validity, and people pay attention to what I have to say. However, whether my opinions are taken into consideration during the decision-making process is a different matter. I'm not always aware of all the meetings or discussions involving other talents or executives. Nevertheless, I make sure to voice my concerns to those who need to hear them. It's up to them whether they choose to act on that information in the way I hope they would. At the end of the day, I understand it's not my sandbox, and I don't set the rules. I have a job to do, and I strive to give my best performance, not just for myself, but for the entire show, the product, and everything in between. You always do your best, even when faced with challenges, and that's true for any work environment."