Booker T: "Gable Steveson Ain't No Kurt Angle"

In spite of WWE's earnest efforts to promote Gable Steveson as the next great Olympic wrestling star, concerns are arising about his superstar status. During the recent special show, The Great American Bash, held on July 30th by NXT, the audience at Cedar Park, Texas, showed reluctance to embrace Steveson as a top babyface, despite the company's attempts to draw parallels with Kurt Angle.

The debut match between Steveson and Baron Corbin received a less-than-enthusiastic response, as the majority of the live audience booed Steveson and cheered for Corbin instead. The match's conclusion in a double count-out after a brief six-minute duration only intensified the negative reaction.

Given the significance of first impressions in the wrestling industry, concerns are being raised about Steveson's potential success in the field, especially as he faces inevitable comparisons to the legendary Kurt Angle. Booker T, who provided commentary during the event, seems to share some fans' doubts about Steveson's future in wrestling, as he later shared his thoughts and experiences on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"Well, he ain’t no Kurt Angle [laughs]. Kurt Angle came in, and he was willing to really fall in and dive into learning this business. Not that Gable Steveson isn’t, but I really think Gable Steveson has some unfinished business still left in the amateurs, I think he got unfinished business in the Olympics.

“That right there, that’s a legacy in itself. For him to be a two-time Olympic gold medalist, come on. That’s the Wheaties box. He’s never got to do nothing ever again in his life. So I understand."

💬 Share your thoughts on this report in the comment section below!