Drew McIntyre Views Potential Cody Rhodes Feud as a Lucrative Opportunity

Drew McIntyre believes that a feud with Cody Rhodes could be financially rewarding. Back in 2010, when both wrestlers were still early in their WWE careers, they briefly formed an alliance known as The Dashing Ones.

Since then, both McIntyre and Rhodes have departed from WWE and forged their own paths outside the company.

In a recent interview on Under The Ring, Drew McIntyre was questioned about the potential for a match between himself and Cody Rhodes, a showdown that has never taken place before.

“We [McIntyre & Rhodes] were the Tag Team Champions, we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones. A lot of people forget that but yeah, similar journeys.

“We got The Dashing Ones thing and there’s lots of other story elements and things that weren’t even on TV that can be touched upon.

“That’s a money story down the line and when the time is right. I don’t even wanna think about touching that until the time is right but, it’ll be a big deal when it happens.”