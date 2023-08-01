WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Pillman Jr. is Reportedly Training at WWE Performance Center with Potential WWE Signing on the Horizon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2023

Brian Pillman Jr. recently departed from AEW after the expiration of his contract, and there are strong indications that he might be heading to WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Pillman dropped hints about joining WWE's Performance Center during an autograph signing, expressing his excitement for the future but refraining from disclosing further details at the moment. He acknowledged that this opportunity is significant for his career.

The report also mentions that Pillman is planning to relocate to Orlando this month to commence his training there. Although WWE sources have privately expressed their interest in him, the company is currently exercising caution regarding new signings and is making exceptions only for special cases. WWE is currently in the process of finalizing its merger with Endeavor, which is expected to be completed later in 2023. Talents that WWE is interested in are being advised to "just wait" until after the merger is officially settled.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2023 03:04PM


Tags: #wwe #brian pillman jr #performance center

