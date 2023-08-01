WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Unexpected WWE Hall of Famer Set For SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2023

At SummerSlam, fans might be surprised to see a WWE Hall of Famer making an appearance in the cold open of the show. 

As per WrestleVotes, the opening of SummerSlam will feature none other than Kid Rock. The controversial star, hailing from his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, will add to the excitement of the biggest party of the summer.

“This years SummerSlam cold open will feature everyone’s favorite rockstar, WWE Hall of Famer, Kid Rock.”

Tags: #wwe #summerslam #kid rock

