WWE Hall of Famer Sunny to Stand Trial in September for DUI Manslaughter Charges

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (Tammy Sytc) is set to face trial in September for a series of serious charges stemming from an incident in March 2022.

In Ormond Beach, Florida, she was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a stationary car while appearing to be under the influence. Tragically, the accident resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man named Julian Lasseter. As a result, Sytch is facing a total of nine charges, including DUI manslaughter, which is a third-degree felony, and causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, also a third-degree felony. Additionally, she faces four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

The upcoming trial is scheduled to begin on the week of September 18th. If found guilty of DUI manslaughter, Sytch could potentially face up to 30 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. In June 2022, Sytch pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Sytch has remained in jail since her arrest as her bail was revoked shortly after it was initially granted. Despite a bond of $225,500 being paid for her release, Judge Karen Foxman determined that there was no way to guarantee public safety other than complete bond revocation. Therefore, she will remain in custody until the trial takes place. Preparations for the trial include depositions throughout the summer, a sounding of the docket on August 16th, and jury selection on September 15th.