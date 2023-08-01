Paul Heyman Believes He's The GOAT Manager; On Bobby Heenan - 'Screw Him, He's Dead'

Paul Heyman firmly stands by his belief that he is the greatest wrestling manager of all time, and he dismisses any suggestions to the contrary. Throughout his illustrious career, Heyman has been associated with numerous wrestling legends, such as Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and his current protege, Roman Reigns.

When asked about the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, Heyman did not hesitate to assert his own greatness. He told ESPN First Take:

“I’m the GOAT, I’m the greatest of all time. Undisputed. [Bobby Heenan is mentioned by the host] Screw him, he’s dead. God doesn’t answer my prayers. Do you want me to prove I’m the GOAT? I’m with him [Reigns]. Why would he settle for anything less than the GOAT?

“He’s the Tribal Chief, he’s the biggest attraction not only in sports or entertainment but of sports entertainment. He has smashed every box office record that WWE has ever had, not only domestically but all over the world on a global basis and he has done it in Saudi Arabia, he’s done it in the UK, he’s done it in Mexico, he’s done it in Canada, he’s done it here in the United States.

“He continues to do it on SmackDown, every Friday night just topping the previous Friday night. Why would he settle for anything less than the absolute best?”