Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Match Not Taking Place at WWE Summerslam 2023 Despite Rumors

For months, speculation has been rife about a potential showdown between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

During the RAW episode on July 31st, the anticipation reached its peak when Adam Pearce officially scheduled the Becky vs. Trish match. However, the excitement was short-lived as Zoey Stark intervened and assaulted Becky during the bout, leading to an abrupt ending.

In the aftermath of the chaotic incident, Adam Pearce made it clear that the highly-anticipated match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus would be rescheduled for the August 14th RAW in Winnipeg, Canada. Moreover, he emphasized that Zoey Stark would be prohibited from being at ringside to ensure a fair and uninterrupted contest between the two wrestling stars.