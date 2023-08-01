Seth Rollins Applauds LA Knight's Attitude Era Vibe

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash criticized LA Knight, accusing him of being "an absolute rip off" of The Rock. Nash also questioned Knight's ability to draw a crowd and wondered why he hadn't found success elsewhere.

During an interview with FoxNews.com, RAW world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on LA Knight. Rollins mentioned how timing played a crucial role in a wrestler's success, and he acknowledged that Knight has a unique connection with the audience.

"Everybody’s just hitting right at the right time. And the LA Knight thing, he’s got a call and response thing with the audience. He’s got that feeling that he’s being held down a little bit. He’s got that chip on his shoulder. And, in some ways, he’s just a throwback to the Attitude Era. I know he’s received a lot of comparisons to The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, some people mocking him for that. But, I mean, those two are some of the most popular superstars in the history of our industry. I think any comparison you’re going to get to them, especially from a popularity standpoint, is a win.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him. I’m looking forward to seeing kind of where this renewed, invigorated passion for LA Knight kinda leads his character and leads him in the next year. It’s really going to be fascinating to watch."