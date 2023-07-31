Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW Go-Home For SummerSlam 2023

Tonight's live edition of WWE RAW, the go-home show for SummerSlam, will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will make appearances, setting the stage for a final face-off before their anticipated rubber match at SummerSlam. Additionally, Logan Paul and Ricochet will also be present on RAW to generate excitement for their upcoming SummerSlam bout.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's RAW:

- Valhalla will take on Maxxine Dupri in a heated clash as part of the red brand's go-home build for SummerSlam.

- Logan Paul will address Ricochet, adding fuel to the fire ahead of their showdown at SummerSlam.

- The WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, Sami Zayn, will team up to take on WWE NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest, creating an explosive tag team encounter.