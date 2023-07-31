WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE Slammy Award Winner Pee-Wee Herman Passes Away at 70

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

WWE Slammy Award Winner Pee-Wee Herman Passes Away at 70

It is with sadness we report the passing of Paul Reubens, best known for his iconic portrayal of Pee-Wee Herman. The talented actor, who brought joy to audiences since 1977 with his beloved character, succumbed to cancer on Sunday night at the age of 70.

Paul had been courageously battling cancer for the past six years, a personal struggle he chose to keep private. In a heartfelt note written by Paul before his passing and shared by his family after his death, the actor expressed remorse for not sharing his diagnosis with the world. 

Paul Reubens leaves behind a legacy of laughter and positivity, as Pee-Wee Herman became an enduring part of popular culture.

On the November 1, 2010, episode of WWE RAW held at the Nassau Coliseum, Pee-wee Herman made a special guest appearance. Throughout the show, he engaged in playful backstage shenanigans and eventually found himself in the wrestling ring, confronting The Miz and Alex Riley.

The appearance led to Herman winning a Slammy Award for the Guest Star Shining Moment of the Year on December 13, 2010.

Pee-wee Herman's association with WWE didn't end there. He made a special comeback during WrestleMania XXVII, sharing a segment with wrestling legends, The Rock and Gene Okerlund. In this memorable appearance, he humorously revealed himself as John Cena's biggest fan, delighting the audience with his trademark quirky charm. 

WNS sends our condolences to Paul Reubens' family, friends, and fans as they mourn the loss of the beloved actor.


Tags: #wwe #paul reubens #peewee herman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83130/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer