WWE Talent Confirms Release From Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

WWE has released a talent from the company recently.

Several roster members either transitioned to the US-based NXT brand or were released from the company when it was announced NXT UK would be ceasing.

Among those affected was Aleah James, who had yet to make her debut on the NXT brand, despite still being listed on the official WWE website.

Her real-life boyfriend, Noam Dar, recently made his debut for NXT, leading many to believe that Aleah would soon follow suit. However, Aleah took to Twitter to clarify matters when a fan expressed their anticipation for her NXT debut.

She tweeted:

"Tip: do not hold your breath."

With her WWE status clarified, Aleah expressed her excitement for the future and teased potential opponents with the following tweet:

"Sooo now we know I’m free as a bird... who am I going to wrestle first?????"

