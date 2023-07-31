Cody Rhodes Reveals Personal Reason Led To His AEW Departure

Cody Rhodes has recently provided the most definitive insight into his departure from AEW. As one of the key figures in the establishment of AEW alongside The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in early 2019, his decision to leave the company in early 2022 surprised the wrestling world.

In a revealing clip from his documentary "Becoming Cody Rhodes," he provides some clarity regarding his departure from AEW, putting an end to various speculations that circulated at the time. Cody explicitly expresses that he cannot and will not disclose the exact reason for his departure. However, he dispels the notion that it was motivated by financial matters or issues with other talents in AEW.

"This is my one request in this entire documentary. This one answer I don’t want edited in any capacity, don’t even edit this part. I can’t tell you why I left AEW, I can’t and I won’t but I’ll tell you the reasons that were said that didn’t actually matter.

"I didn’t leave AEW because of money and I didn’t leave AEW because of other talents. I left AEW because of a personal issue. That’s it.

"But the by-product of leaving AEW is the opportunity to go for the biggest dream I ever had and the first dream that I had in my life."