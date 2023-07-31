Kevin Owens Uncertain About Future Beyond WWE Contract Expiry

In a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens discussed various topics and revealed that he has approximately a year-and-a-half remaining on his WWE contract. When asked about his future after the contract expires, Owens expressed uncertainty about what lies ahead.

“That’s a great question (what’s left to accomplish for Owens). I really don’t know. I used to say I don’t see myself not being in the ring for another five-to-10 years. And if I said it right now, I’d be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don’t know if that’s true anymore. I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year-and-a-half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know.

I think for the next year-and-a-half, my focus is just on enjoying everything I do as much as possible. There’s not really a worry about winning a title or main-eventing WrestleMania or any of that stuff anymore, which are the dreams that everybody has because I’ve been so blessed and I’ve gotten to do all of that. So I just want to have fun and I want to give people fun times to remember me by. Whether this is the end for my wrestling, I don’t know and I don’t want to sound dramatic, I don’t want to say this is a retirement speech or anything because I might still be wrestling for 10 years. I have no idea. My thought process right now is just to try to enjoy the next year-and-a-half as much as I possibly can because I don’t know what’s on the other side. That’s really all I’m worrying about.”

Last week on RAW, Kevin Owens was taken off television following an attack angle, as he was dealing with a rib injury.



