Seth Rollins Shuts Down Heckler, Proclaims He's No 'Fake Ass Champion' at WWE Live Event

At a recent WWE live event, Seth Rollins had a lot to say to a fan who called him a "fake ass champion." The World Heavyweight Championship was brought into WWE by Triple H, in response to Roman Reigns' dominance as WWE Universal Champion and his reduced full-time schedule.

Contrasting Reigns' reduced schedule, Rollins takes pride in being the workhorse of WWE. Since winning the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions, he has made it his mission to be a fighting champion, defending his title on both TV and live events.

Stepping up to the microphone, The Visionary seized the moment to address the entire crowd and specifically point out the individual who had called him a "fake ass champion."

Watch what Rollins had to say below: