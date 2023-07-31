WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Clears the Air on Baron Corbin and WWE Character Evolution

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

Kurt Angle Clears the Air on Baron Corbin and WWE Character Evolution

Kurt Angle was recently asked about any potential animosity between him and Baron Corbin. On The Kurt Angle Show, he addressed the issue, clarifying that there's no heat between them. However, Angle admitted that Corbin wasn't his first choice to retire him at WrestleMania. Despite that, he didn't mind having Corbin as his final opponent.

Angle also discussed his concerns regarding Corbin's character and how WWE didn't provide him with enough opportunities to prove himself. 

"The problem with Baron is, right after he beat me, they pushed him really hard. He won King of the Ring, became King Corbin, and then they changed it to Happy Corbin. I don’t know what the hell they were thinking. At that point, he was kind of dwindling down, and then they came back with the Lone Wolf Baron Corbin. He started coming back up again. I don’t think he’s had the opportunity that he deserves. They could push him a little harder, and he’d be in a much better place if they did that."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #baron corbin

