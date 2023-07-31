WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Superstar Shares Emotional Post Embracing His Uniqueness

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2023

WWE RAW Superstar Shares Emotional Post Embracing His Uniqueness

In a heartfelt Twitter post, WWE RAW superstar Matt Riddle has opened up about his personal journey, recounting the challenges he faced for being different from others.

Although some fans may have felt that his laid-back demeanor and sometimes 'goofy' portrayal on WWE TV could hinder his progress within the company, it appears that Matt Riddle has embraced his uniqueness and is no longer concerned about how he is perceived by others.

Taking to Twitter/X, Riddle expressed that he now stands proud of who he is and looks forward to the future.

"It’s hard being different sometimes and I use to think I needed to fix something about myself but then I realized my happiness is no else’s business and I’m proud to be me One of a Kind"

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 31, 2023 08:48AM


